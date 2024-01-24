Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

NVS stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

