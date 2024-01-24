Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

