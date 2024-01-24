Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

