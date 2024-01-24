NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $7,309.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7,309.00 and last traded at $7,299.00, with a volume of 1858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,207.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Down 6.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6,737.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6,306.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

