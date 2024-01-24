ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 234.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

