O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,025.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,039.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $967.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $947.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.