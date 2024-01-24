Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

