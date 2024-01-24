OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

