OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys Shares of 3,715 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.