OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $250.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.