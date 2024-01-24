OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,982,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $2,150,187. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.