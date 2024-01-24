OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $511,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,768.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,783.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,629.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2,562.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

