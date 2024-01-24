OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $904,000 Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $281.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $214.36 and a 12-month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

