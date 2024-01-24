OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,509 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,969. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

