OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $582,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 52,674 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.8 %

NLY stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.