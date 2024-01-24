OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $653,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,880,000 after buying an additional 1,188,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,799,000. Boston Partners raised its position in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after buying an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after buying an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $241.14 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.73 and its 200 day moving average is $229.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

