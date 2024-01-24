OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $492,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $132.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.31.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

