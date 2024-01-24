OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $654,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

