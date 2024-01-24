OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after acquiring an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

