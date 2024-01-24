OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

