OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 1,809 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.