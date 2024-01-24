OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 4,748 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIDO. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

EIDO stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.