OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 7,962 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $162.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,434,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,270,878 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

