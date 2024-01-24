OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,623,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after buying an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,860,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $470.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.75 and a 200-day moving average of $442.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,166 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

