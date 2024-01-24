PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PACCAR stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in PACCAR by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 31.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

