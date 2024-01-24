Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

