Park National (NYSE:PRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK opened at $131.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. Park National has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Park National alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park National by 82.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Park National

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.