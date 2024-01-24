Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.65.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

