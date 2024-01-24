Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $138.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State of Wyoming grew its position in Phillips 66 by 49.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.