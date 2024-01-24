Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 183,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Trading Up 31.0 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

