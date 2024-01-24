Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Morningstar worth $48,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1,022.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 43.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,622,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $281.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $289.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 170.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.96.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 98.18%.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

