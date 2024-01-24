Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of CNO Financial Group worth $51,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.08.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

