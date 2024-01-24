Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Saia worth $42,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $460.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.24. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $472.10.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

