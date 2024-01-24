Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.81 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Global Payments worth $48,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

