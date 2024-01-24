Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.09 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hess worth $50,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 21.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Hess by 52.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Hess by 10.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Hess by 49.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.