Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

