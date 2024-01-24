Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.92% of Albany International worth $51,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Albany International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 861,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

