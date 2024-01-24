Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 105,454 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 157.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.19% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 124,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 189.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 117,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 206.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 68,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

