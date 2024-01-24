Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.67.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $369.88 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

