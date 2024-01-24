Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 166,358 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,358 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

