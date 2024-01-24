Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 25,641 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $758,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

