Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 40,271 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,271 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.