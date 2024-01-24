Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Shares of ITW opened at $260.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

