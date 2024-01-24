Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 883 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $304,180,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $185.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

