Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

