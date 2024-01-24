Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

