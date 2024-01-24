Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 21,736 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

CWI stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

