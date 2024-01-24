Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BLK opened at $792.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $773.56 and its 200 day moving average is $711.01.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

