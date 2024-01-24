Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.