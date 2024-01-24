Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $55.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

